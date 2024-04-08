Private Trust Co. NA Has $365,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 38,578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,835 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,503 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.