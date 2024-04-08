Private Trust Co. NA Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.11% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAXF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,753,000 after buying an additional 224,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,893,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

