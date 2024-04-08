Private Trust Co. NA Has $394,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $11,952,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

