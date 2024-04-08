Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 204 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VIGI opened at $80.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

