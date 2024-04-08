Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $108.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

