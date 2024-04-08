Private Trust Co. NA Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

