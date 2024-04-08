Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,130 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,496,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $280,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,512,000 after acquiring an additional 253,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.44. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.