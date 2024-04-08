Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $282.57 on Monday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

