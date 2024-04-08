Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Trimmed by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $282.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.97. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

