RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of RadNet worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RadNet by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,450.77 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

