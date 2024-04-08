Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,468 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of LGI Homes worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after acquiring an additional 190,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $98.80 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $113.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGIH

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.