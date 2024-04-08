Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 376,790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $23.32 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.