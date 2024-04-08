Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,878,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.