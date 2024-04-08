Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 21,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.87. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.35%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

