Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 678,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LAD opened at $277.00 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

