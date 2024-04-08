Raymond James & Associates Purchases 71,988 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQI opened at $9.44 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.