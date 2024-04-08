Raymond James & Associates Sells 118,040 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 1,348,601 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,699,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 88,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

