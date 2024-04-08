Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.