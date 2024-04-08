Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 37,959 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,014,000 after buying an additional 1,404,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 383.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 317,954 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $10,277,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 276,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.