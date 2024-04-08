Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

