Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBH opened at $160.59 on Monday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $142.51 and a one year high of $171.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.68.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

