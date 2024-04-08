Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.50% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 325,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.55 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $189.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

