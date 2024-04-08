Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $63.90 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

