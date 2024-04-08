Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,510 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $90,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $27,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $53.17 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.