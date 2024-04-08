Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,570 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after buying an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after buying an additional 679,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 368.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

