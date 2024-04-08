Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.37. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.78 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.