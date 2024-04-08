Retireful LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $527.34 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $530.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,495,983 shares of company stock valued at $705,134,392. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

