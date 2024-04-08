Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $63.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

