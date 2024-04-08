Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

