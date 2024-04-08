Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,170,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period.

NYSE RGT opened at $10.53 on Monday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

