Sabal Trust CO Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Chevron stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average is $152.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

