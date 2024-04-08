Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Sells $54,520.50 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 2,850 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $54,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard A. Medway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:SVV opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $382.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.