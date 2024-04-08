Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Insider Sells $38,260.00 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $38,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Melinda L. Geisser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $75,920.00.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SVV stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $382.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.07 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Recommended Stories

