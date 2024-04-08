Scotiabank Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $637.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $670.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $618.02 and its 200 day moving average is $542.11. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $390.22 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

