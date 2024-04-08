Scott Shimek Purchases 8,500 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.2300779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

