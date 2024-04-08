Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 over the last 90 days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.