SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,495,983 shares of company stock worth $705,134,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $527.34 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $530.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

