SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Director Acquires $223,600.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.