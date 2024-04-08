SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Director Acquires $223,600.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SentinelOne Price Performance
NYSE S opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.