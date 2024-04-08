SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,042 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mercer International worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MERC shares. StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of MERC opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $669.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.24%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Further Reading

