SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 281.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 404,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 298,558 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 225,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 218,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,561,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.92 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

