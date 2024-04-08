SG Americas Securities LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $125.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $140.73.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

