SG Americas Securities LLC Has $361,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,220,619 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.0 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $309.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $319.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.97 and its 200 day moving average is $203.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

