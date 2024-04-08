SG Americas Securities LLC Has $363,000 Position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 514.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Bakkt worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 4,335.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bakkt during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKKT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Bakkt in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bakkt from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkt

In other news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $44,217.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 566,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $44,217.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 566,630 shares in the company, valued at $498,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,383 shares of company stock valued at $117,525. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BKKT opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.12. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

About Bakkt

(Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.