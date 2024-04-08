SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $345,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,286,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.36 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

