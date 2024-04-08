SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $636.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Stories

