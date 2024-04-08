SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,311 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Camden National worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 201.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 378.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

