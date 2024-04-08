SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,738 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,738 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $63.39 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

