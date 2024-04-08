Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $527.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $530.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total transaction of $15,464,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,495,983 shares of company stock worth $705,134,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

