SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 5,203.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 251,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

