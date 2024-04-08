Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.48 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $302,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $226,266,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,732,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $194,759,000 after purchasing an additional 994,808 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

